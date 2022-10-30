Raymond James Boosts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $56.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

