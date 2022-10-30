Raymond James Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $165.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

