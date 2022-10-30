Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Raymond James Stock Up 4.6 %

Raymond James stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

