Raymond James Trims Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Target Price to $190.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of AVY opened at $171.63 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.06. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

