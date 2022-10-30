Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

