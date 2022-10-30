Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
RGLS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
