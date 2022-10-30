Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,823 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

