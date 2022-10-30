Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 67 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 37.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $280.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

