Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,004,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,606,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,984,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $221.37 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $248.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

