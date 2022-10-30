Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 116 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

