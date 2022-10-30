Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,927 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Trex worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Trex by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $49.34 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

