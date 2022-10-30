Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 620 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

