RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.