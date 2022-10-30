RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Price Performance
RGC Resources stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.