Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD)'s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

