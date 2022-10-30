Robert W. Baird Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $318.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.45.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $309.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.66. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.