Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

