Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.79. 3,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$116.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.