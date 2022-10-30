Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $145.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.06.

WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

