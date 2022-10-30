Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $80.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.