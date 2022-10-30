Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $67.86 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

About Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.



Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

