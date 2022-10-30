Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $67.86 on Friday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
