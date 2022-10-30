Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $81.70 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

