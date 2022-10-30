Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 375,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

