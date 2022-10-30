Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

