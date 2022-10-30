Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SALM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.34.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
