Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

