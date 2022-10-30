Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $145.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

