Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.46 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

