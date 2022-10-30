Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.46 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $32.85 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
