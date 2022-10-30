Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Shanta Gold stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.