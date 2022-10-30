Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $226.23 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

