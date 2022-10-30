Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 33.7%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ENFN opened at $13.62 on Friday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
