Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 33.7%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enfusion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENFN opened at $13.62 on Friday. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 638,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.