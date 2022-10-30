Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Increases By 11.7%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,254 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 320,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.99 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -999.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

