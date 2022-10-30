Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Increases By 33.3%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of Harvey Norman stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.5496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.