Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Rises By 11.6%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. FMR LLC raised its position in IMAX by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in IMAX by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 160,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

