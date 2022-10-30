Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

