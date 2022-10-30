Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIENGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

