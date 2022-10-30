Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Several research firms recently commented on SKE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,570,056.80. Insiders have purchased 37,300 shares of company stock worth $271,353 in the last quarter.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

