SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

