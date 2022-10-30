Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 1.7%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Square Enix Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52.

About Square Enix

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.97 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Further Reading

