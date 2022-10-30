Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 1.7%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Square Enix Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
Further Reading
