STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 120,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 250,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$417.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

