Stephens Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $108.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $108.87 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.