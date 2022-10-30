Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 87 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $271.62 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

