Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $98.87 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

