Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

