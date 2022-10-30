Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 62.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $19,285,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.