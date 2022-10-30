Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

