Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.