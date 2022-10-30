Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $258.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.59. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

