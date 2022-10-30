Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,722 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

