Stephens Inc. AR Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

