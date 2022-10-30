Stephens Inc. AR Sells 68 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 67,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE MSI opened at $250.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.