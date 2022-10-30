Stephens Raises Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $76.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SYBT opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.65. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

