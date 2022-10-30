STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

