StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

